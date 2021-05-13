Corona virus can be prevented by rinse, know how and what to rinse in the current situation ……

New Delhi: People are adopting a variety of methods and medicines to prevent corona, with many fighting the corona at home. Many people in the country are escaping from Corona by taking a bath at home. This is a great way to get rid of rhinitis in the current situation. & Nbsp;

Why rinse?

Doctors say that gargle clears throat. Not only this, if there is a sore throat or swelling, you can get relief quickly. Significantly, people are currently taking a bath with hot water and turmeric, but it is not clear yet whether the corona virus will die or not. Experts say that rinse is necessary for cleaning the mouth. Rinse is beneficial in case of fever or sore throat. & Nbsp;

How often should you rinse?

If you have a sore throat, your doctor will tell you how many times a day you can ask to rinse? But a normal person should do it three times a day in the morning and evening. Doctors recommend bathing after meals. You can rinse after breakfast, lunch and dinner. Be careful not to overheat the water. If you want, you can also wash with normal water. Rinse will give you relief from many problems like fever and sore throat. This allows you to maintain oral hygiene. & Nbsp;

How to rinse?

Rinse with Betadine- & nbsp; If you have a sore throat, any type of swelling in the throat or a sore throat, you can rinse with betadine. Betadine is an antibacterial drug that cures infections. & Nbsp;

Rinse with salt water – & nbsp; If you are not upset then you can rinse with 1 teaspoon of salt in warm water. Will happen. You should not wash more than three times a day. & Nbsp;

Rinse with turmeric water- & nbsp; Turmeric has antiseptic and anti-bacterial properties. Many problems can be overcome by this. You can rinse with the right amount of turmeric, but overuse can also be harmful. & nbsp;