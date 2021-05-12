Tips: Corona virus will make the affected lungs strong with these exercises

New Delhi: Covid-19 rapidly affects the lungs. In such a situation, if you are recovering from a corona infection, then you should take care of your lungs (corona affecting lungs) and try to make it strong (lungs strong). Lung exercise is also very much needed for this. However, great care needs to be taken even when recovery occurs. Here are some tips on how to regularly take or get an appointment for acne treatment.

Exercise to strengthen the lungs ……

1- You can do this exercise to strengthen the lungs. It helps to open the lungs. Take a deep breath through your lips and nose, now make O lips and exhale through your mouth. You can do this as many times as you want.

2- Take a deep breath and then exhale while chanting Om. While doing this sound, concentrate widen your mouth.

3- Place your hands in front of your eyes and join them. Now move it slowly up to the top of the head. Now breathe in and keep it straight before your eyes. Now you exhale.

4- It may be a little hard exercise for you, but it is a very good exercise for lung recovery. You have to keep inflating the balloon over and over again.

5- Walking is a good exercise for the lungs. However, you have to walk keeping in mind the condition of your lungs. If you are still recovering, you can take some morning and evening walks at home.

See below Fitness Equipment-

Calculate Your Body Mass Index (BMI)

Calculate age with age calculator