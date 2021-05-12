There is a risk of 40 days after recovering from the treatment of mucormycosis ……. We ask the first question to the patient ………

Along with the corona, cases of mucosal mycosis have also increased in the state. & nbsp; ABP Asmita & nbsp; To find out what mucosal mycosis affects the eye. Talked to ophthalmologist doctor Ashok Shroff. Dr. Shroff said that patients with low immunity have a higher risk of mucosal mycosis. If you have a runny nose or bleeding, it is important to seek medical attention immediately.