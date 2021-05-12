There is a risk of 40 days after recovering from the treatment of mucormycosis ……. We ask the first question to the patient ………

Photo of vbn vbnMay 12, 2021
0

Along with the corona, cases of mucosal mycosis have also increased in the state. & nbsp; ABP Asmita & nbsp; To find out what mucosal mycosis affects the eye. Talked to ophthalmologist doctor Ashok Shroff. Dr. Shroff said that patients with low immunity have a higher risk of mucosal mycosis. If you have a runny nose or bleeding, it is important to seek medical attention immediately.

Photo of vbn vbnMay 12, 2021
0
Photo of vbn

vbn

Back to top button