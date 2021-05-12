Healthy people are not affected by black fungus but coronary heart disease occurs in frail patients and suffers from mucormycosis.
Along with the corona, cases of mucosal mycosis have also increased in the state. & nbsp; ABP Asmita & nbsp; To find out what mucosal mycosis affects the eye. Talked to ophthalmologist doctor Ashok Shroff. Dr. Shroff said that patients with low immunity have a higher risk of mucosal mycosis. If you have a runny nose or bleeding, it is important to seek medical attention immediately.