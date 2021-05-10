What is Mucciosis after Kovid and at what stage does it become fatal? Find out where its 4 steps are?

After the corona, the disease of the mucosa in the Kovid rears its head. The disease is more prevalent, especially in patients with diabetes. Currently in Ahmedabad alone, about 125 patients with chromosis are undergoing treatment. There have also been cases of patients having lost their eyesight due to mammirosis. 15 people are undergoing treatment in Ahmedabad Civil, out of which 3 have lost sight. What is this disease and we know at what level and at what level it becomes fatal. & nbsp;