This puts the patient at risk of mucosis.

Currently mucosocytosis is prevalent in some patients who have recovered from Kovid 19. & nbsp; It is a fungal infection and can happen to anyone. Although in general our immunity is very capable of fighting fungus. So this disease does not occur. & nbsp; It attacks the bodies of people whose immunity is low and spreads more and & nbsp; The fungus can also die from reaching the brain. However, it is a very rare disease. Which is rarely seen. & nbsp; Currently more is being seen in Kovid’s patient. Therefore it is also important to understand here why the mucosa is around the recovery patient of Kovid. Is it due to the Kovid virus? Is it a steroid or is it supplied with oxygen during Kovid? Find the cause of this disease in a Kovid patient. & nbsp;