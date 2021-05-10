Know how effective DRDO’s 2-DG medicine Kovid is for a patient, what is its cost

The second wave of Corona virus has seen the suffering of a patient’s relatives for oxygen in the country. The hospital lacked oxygen beds. DRDO’s new corona drug 2-DG may be effective in this situation. Yes, the third trial of the drug showed significant improvement in Kovid’s patient. Patients do not require artificial oxygen on oxygen on the third day after taking the drug. Such a good effect of this medicine has been observed in patients above 65 years of age. & nbsp;