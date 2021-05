In patients with corona, phobia is doubly affected, even though it affects the heart, reduced lung reserve, other complications …..

In patients with corona, phobia is doubly affected, even though it affects the heart, reduced lung reserve, other complications …..

A heart attack occurs when a blood clot is formed in a tube. Corona is more fatal for a patient of heart disease. Blood clots increase the likelihood of D-dimer. There is a risk of corona up to 8–12 weeks of recovery. p>