Coronavirus: Suggest that describe the general remedy for immunity to boost diet.

The case of corona is increasing in the country. Coronaviruses have caused great havoc in India and uncontrollable corona wave is not going away. The number of active cases in the country has crossed 37 lakh. The number of positive cases has been steadily increasing over the past few days and the recovery rate for COVID-19 patients has been decreasing in comparison. For the last three days, more than four lakh cases are being reported every day in the country.

In the corona period, doctors and scientists claim that weakened immunity increases the risk of corona. People with weak immune systems are more likely to be infected. It is very important to have a strong immune system to fight the disease. The MyGovIndia central government has released a list of foods to naturally increase immunity between Twitter handles and covids.

Eat fruits and vegetables rich in vitamins and minerals.

Eat dark chocolate with at least 70 percent cocoa to relieve anxiety.

Eat soft foods from time to time and eat plenty of salads.

Use nutritious grains like ragi, oats in food.

Use a good source of protein such as chicken, fish, cheese, soy.

Also include healthy fats like walnuts, almonds, mustard oil.

Do yoga, pranayam daily.

To increase immunity, drink turmeric milk once a day.

Most covid patients have a loss of aroma and taste. In this situation, eat soft food from time to time and take amchoor in sufficient quantity.

Adopt this Ayurvedic remedy in the corona period, will help fight infection and strengthen the immune system.

