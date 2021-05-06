Immunity: know how to make your immunity strong or immune system weak

Immunity: know how to make your immunity strong or immune system weak

A second wave of coronaviruses has returned to the country. In the Corona era, doctors and scientists claim that weakened immunity increases the risk of corona. People with weak immune systems are more likely to be infected. It is very important to have a strong immune system to fight the disease.

This way you know whether your immune system is strong or weak

If you get sick quicker than other members of the household and suffer from frequent colds and coughs then your immune system becomes weak.

People who have weak immune systems have some problems with the changing season.

If you are allergic to any food or drink, your immune system is considered weak.

These symptoms can also be identified by weak immunity.

Dark circles under the eyes.

One does not feel fresh after waking up in the morning.

Do not pay attention to anything.

Stomach upset and feeling irritable.

Get tired quickly, get sick often.

Strong immune system

If your immunity is strong, you can overcome many types of infections even without medication. The immune system fights bacteria, viruses and disease and keeps you healthy.

Strong immunity not only reduces the virus load, but also protects you from all types of infections.

Strong immunity heals the wound quickly. There is no effect of cold and cough.

Take these foods to increase immunity

Citrus fruits like lemons and oranges contain vitamin C, which acts as an immune booster.

Curd intake in summer improves the immune system. Yogurt is rich in vitamin C, which helps to keep our immune system healthy.

Kiwis are high in vitamin E and antioxidants, which strengthen the immune system.

