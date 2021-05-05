Transparency and integrity: “There is an ethical duty” to declare membership in discreet organizations Parliament

Transparency and Integrity – The Citizens’ Association (TIAC) ​​defended in parliament this Tuesday that MPs and holders of high public positions should explain the associations to which they belong, but warned of possible unconstitutionality in the PAN and PSD proposals.

Vice-President of the Civic Association Transparency and Integrity Nuno Cunha Rolo was heard by the MPs of the Commission on Transparency and the Statute of MPs on the PAN Law and the proposal to amend the PSD on the holders of political and high-level public bodies Declare the Associations and Organizations to which they belong.

“There is an ethical duty, an obligation to declare that you belong to a situation that may lead to a real, obvious or potential conflict of interest,” said the chairman. In his speech, Nuno Cunha Rolo reiterated that parliamentary history “is not impeccable of cases” as the membership of MPs in “certain discrete units caused disruption in the legislative process”.

Despite the emphasis that “people’s right to belong to certain entities is not at stake” and that TIAC “does not discriminate in any way” “as long as they are constitutional” to associations such as Freemasonry or Opus Dei, the vice is President pointed out “a number of facts and data that are cause for concern”.

He defended: “It would be best to regulate this by law, and all holders of political positions and high public positions demonstrate their affiliation, participation or exercise of functions in companies of an associative nature, as in the framework law of the information system of the Portuguese Republic”.

The Vice-President of TIAC also warned MPs about the possible unconstitutionality of the initiatives, which he considered possible in order to better define certain concepts and exceptions for the bodies to be declared.

Regarding the PAN bill, Nuno Cunha Rolo warned of “concepts that may be indeterminate and not entirely clear”, while the PSD proposal, as it “does not properly discriminate between associations”, turns out to be more, but can go further be something that goes beyond what the Constitution allows, ”for example in relation to organizations based on religious or sexual orientation.

Nonetheless, he pointed out that the PSD’s proposal “would likely be the one that most closely approximates the effectiveness of this declaration requirement for political and high-ranking public officials” and advocated that “transparency is the rule, not the exception”.

In his speech, PAN MP André Silva said that the party “does not want to persecute anyone” and inspired his proposal in the models that already exist in other countries because he “does not want to invent the wheel”.

Then André Coelho Lima of the PSD insisted on “establishing the essential difference” between his party’s diploma and that of the PAN.

For his part, MP Francisco Oliveira pointed out that “PS is one of the main defenders of transparency” and is not receiving “lessons from anyone”.

The communist João Oliveira asked the Vice-President for Transparency and Integrity for “hints” in order to remedy the possible unconstitutionality of the diplomas analyzed in the commission.

In its draft law, the PAN wants to include “an optional field” in the regime for the exercise of functions of political office holders to indicate whether they belong to “discrete” organizations such as Freemasonry and Opus Dei, as well as the PSD’s proposed amendment that MPs and Holders of public offices must indicate in their register of interests all associations to which they belong, from neighborhood associations to sports clubs.