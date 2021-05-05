These countries are the best option for cheap travel

Traveling to foreign countries is often considered an expensive trip, the U.S. With the rising rates of the dollar and the euro, it may seem impossible to travel to most foreign countries, but you should not underestimate the strength of the Indian rupee. If you want to travel abroad cheaply, there are many countries where Indian rupee is more. In these countries, it is cheaper to stay in a hotel, eat and drink. There are many good places to visit in these countries. In that case you can plan to travel to any country. Today we are talking about the same countries where the Indian rupee is more valuable.

Cambodia

1 rupee = 54.65 Cambodian serials

Cambodia is known for its unique design and amazing temples. Ready to fall in love with forests and springs! Choose Cambodia to see its ancient history at a low cost, as one rupee is equivalent to 54.65 Cambodian serials. It is a paradise and is waiting for you! Angkor Temple, Southern Island, National Museum and many royal palaces. & Nbsp; Strong rupee = 4.88 ZWD

The official currency of Zimbabwe is the US dollar. But it is very cheap to see food and local tourist places due to inflation in this country. So take advantage of it and you can plan a trip here. The capital of Zimbabwe is Harare where you can enjoy shopping and nightlife. It is not possible for you to live in Africa and talk about wildlife. You can also enjoy wildlife here. Here you can enjoy National Parks of Zimbabwe such as Victoria Falls, Maina Pool. Here you will find boarding, food and transportation very cheap.

Paraguay

1 Rs = 88.05 PYG

It is the cheapest country in the world. It is very cheap to eat and live here. Paraguay is an old charming city that is a must visit. Paraguay is less famous and yet beautiful! Most tourists ignore Paraguay, unaware that they are leaving the most enjoyable South American experience. You definitely do not want to miss it because it is memorable & nbsp; And it’s cheap !! /

This country is very famous for its natural beauty. You can return to this country without a visa. Based on your passport, you will get a visa at the airport. It is a very important country located between Vietnam, China, Cambodia, Thailand and Burma. You can also enjoy the natural surroundings here.

Colombia

1 Rupee = > 50 COP

Colombia’s currency is the peso which is very weak against the Indian rupee. Finlay Park, the region’s most famous park, hosts street races ranging from festivals to political rallies and Easter sunrise service events. One of the best places in Colombia is the Riverbank Zoo and Garden. The Riverbank Zoo is a sanctuary on the banks of the Saluda River that provides natural habitat to about 2,000 animals. Across the river, there are 40-acre (250,000 m2) botanical gardens, which are a collection of gardens, forest areas, plant collection sites, and extinct fossils. The Riverbank is considered one of America’s finest zoos and is a major tourist attraction in the southeast. The zoo attracted more than 1 million tourists in the year 2009.

Sri Lanka

1 Rupee = < / strong> 2.66 LKR

Sri Lanka, a country kissed by the Indian Ocean, is magical! The beaches here are unique and a paradise for every sea lover. Sri Lanka welcomes tourists with its historical relics and beautiful wildlife. This pearl of the Indian Ocean is one of the most beautiful countries to travel around the world. Sri Lanka has a progressive and modern economy and South Asia has the highest per capita income. Sri Lanka is popular with travelers from all over the world due to its tropical forests, beaches and natural beauty. Tourism is the main source of income in this country. A large number of travelers from Europe are found here.

Indonesia

1 Rupee = 195.09 IDR

Over the past few years, Indonesia has become ubiquitous in tourism hot spots, especially in beach areas & amp; Feast of feast. The tropical forests here are rich in many types of trees and living creatures, so nature lovers are interested here. With a temple, a large mosque and modern facilities, Indonesia has many options for tourists.