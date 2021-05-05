The youth foundation sponsors a free online course in information technology technology

The Youth Foundation, with the support of Google and INCO, opened the INCO Academy – Certification in Information Technologies with the aim of strengthening and improving employability and developing the digital skills of Portuguese youth.

The project provides free access to online information technology (IT) training courses lasting approximately 120 hours. Registration ends on May 7th and must be done on the Youth Foundation’s website. There are 200 places available. Anyone can apply. However, priority is given to the young unemployed, vulnerable and / or at risk of social exclusion, 50% of whom must be female.

The INCO Academy consists of an online course in information technologies that takes place on the Coursera portal and covers the following five areas: computer technical support, networks, operating systems, system administration and computer security.

With the aim of improving the employability of the participants, the promoters believe that there will be a high demand from companies for the skills to be acquired. This course is taught in Portuguese and does not require a college degree.

With this course, the youth foundation would like to help to remedy the shortage of IT staff. In a statement, the institution’s executive president, Carla Mouro, said she hoped to “influence and change the lives of more than 200 young Portuguese people”.

Text edited by Amanda Ribeiro