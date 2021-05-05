The UK will give the third dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to most vulnerable people in the fall of Coronavirus

The UK is currently exploring which vaccine against Covid-19 would be best to give a booster dose in the fall for those most at risk or, as an article in The Times newspaper said on Wednesday, for those over 50 years of age.

Vaccination Secretary Nadhim Zahawi said nothing had been decided but confirmed that the possibility was on the table. “Doctors have not yet made decisions about when reinforcement will be needed, whether the goal is to give the most vulnerable people more immunity, to extend the duration of protection through vaccines, or to make a more appropriate decision on how to deal with the variants to meet.” “Said Zahawi. Sky News television.

However, the decision is expected to be made in September – if those booster doses are to be used, said the official quoted by the BBC. What is not certain is that they will be given to the entire population over the age of 50 or just some populations, depending on the criteria estimated by the specialists.

At that time, according to epidemiologist Henrique Barros, the number of Covid-19 cases in Portugal could “lag behind” if a large part of the Portuguese population stops vaccinating – without it meaning the disease will be eradicated. he emphasized in an interview with PÚBLICO. However, no third dose of reinforcement was required in their reports that year.

However, the UK announced in April that it had purchased an additional 60 million doses of the Pfizer BioNtech vaccine in anticipation of this immunization campaign, the Financial Times recalls. However, Zahawi said other vaccines are being considered, including that from AstraZeneca and others that have not yet received approval for use but are in the final stages of development, such as those from Novavax, Valneva and Curevac, Reuters told Reuters.

Boris Johnson’s government also had priority this Wednesday as scientific research on the new variants of SARS-CoV-2, and an investment of 34.5 million euros has been announced in the laboratories of Public Health England (according to the directorate – General) for Health) by Porton Down. When these renovated labs are done, they can process 3,000 blood samples a week and check for antibodies made by vaccines, Reuters says – this is an increase to double their capacity.

The so-called British variant B.1.1.7, which was first identified in Kent last year, is currently distributed worldwide and is the dominant variant in many countries, including Portugal. The UK is one of the most advanced countries in genomic surveillance of circulating variants.

The UK is currently experiencing the lowest number of deaths from Covid-19 since September 2020: there were 290 deaths in the week of April 13, 112 fewer than the previous week and the most since late last summer, the BBC cites figures of the National Statistics Office.

Approximately 34.6 million Britons have already taken at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine and 15 million the second. This means that 30% of all UK adults already have some level of immunization, according to the BBC. At the moment, people over 40 are being called for vaccinations. The government guarantees that all adults will have access to a first dose of the vaccine by the end of July, with the second dose being given up to 12 weeks later.