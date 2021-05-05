Sunset never happens in this part of the world! Only the sun shines in the night sky

There are many wonders in the world, but the location of many countries is nothing short of a surprise. Sometimes the sun does not set in these places and sometimes the sun does not wake up. There are some countries where people only see the sun, that is, in this country only the sun is seen in the night sky and not the moon. The special thing is that the people here are thirsty to watch the sunset. Among these places, there is one place where the sun is in the last 100 years. Norway is one of the countries in Europe where the sun keeps smiling for the people. On December 21, Sun Day was celebrated here for only 6 hours and it is considered to be the shortest day till date. The country lies in the middle of the Arctic Circle. It is also called Midnight. It is said that sunset does not occur for 76 days between May and July. People also experience this condition by visiting here.

Finland

Finland is a country whose nature is beautiful. Tourists keep visiting this beautiful country. . There are thousands of lakes which enhance the beauty of the place. In many countries of the world, where the sun appears for a short period of time, in Finland, the sun does not set for 73 consecutive days. Summer runs from 21 June to 23 September. During this, the sun shines continuously for 73 days. Is the sight of the sun continuously for so many days a bizarre phenomenon of nature?

Sweden

This is a country where nothing is set for the sun for 100 days. There is no sunset here from May to August. Local people say that the sun comes out here at midnight but at 4 am the sun rises again. The night is long in Stockholm and the sun is visible here for many hours. One day the sunrise in Stockholm was at 8:44 in the morning and the sunset was at 2:49 in the afternoon, which means only 6 hours. 21 June is said to be the longest day here. On 21 June, the sun was seen here for 20 hours and 24 minutes. Hiding this sun, people here consider it the rule of heaven.

< strong> Alaska >

Alaska is famous worldwide for its beautiful glaciers. It is the best place to visit but the sun does not come here from May to July. However, when the sunlight falls on the glacier, there are amazing views here. Alaska has consecutive days from May to July. Alaska is known for its beautiful glaciers. It is the largest island in Europe after Great Britain. & nbsp;

Iceland

Iceland is the largest island in Europe. Even at midnight the sun shines here, the view is very thrilling. There is no sunset from May to July. On 21 December, the sun was seen in Iceland for 4 hours 7 minutes. In June-July, the sun shines here in the sky. Nowadays it is not night here. People here are waiting for this time because they say that playing golf is a different fun these days.

Canada

Canada is the second largest country in the world. It stays here for a long time. Canada is the second largest country in the world which has been frozen for a long time. Here the darkness of night stays in the north-west region for 50 days by the grace of Surajdada. Day and night the sun shines on the earth.