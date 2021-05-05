Sporting’s precaution holds Rúben Amorim against Rio Ave | on the bench football

Despite coach Rúben Amorim’s punishment announced this Tuesday, Sporting can count on the coach in Vila do Conde tonight in their game against Rio Ave. According to the PUBLIC, the Central Administrative Court do Sul has granted the precaution presented by the “Lions” and suspended the application of the sentence. The same alternative was used by the Lions law firm in the case of the player João Palhinha, who managed to face Benfica after being punished by the Portuguese Football Federation’s (FPF) Disciplinary Board (CD) after seeing it fifth yellow card in the match before the derby.

This Monday, Sporting was informed that coach Rúben Amorim was punished for six days for comments following the classic first-round match against FC Porto. On October 17, 2020, at the press conference after the draw with the “dragons”, he was of the opinion that referee Luís Godinho had two criteria. The sports coach was expelled during the game because of protests, as elements of the “blue and white” bench should have seen the red card for the same reason.

In a statement released on Tuesday morning, the Alvalade Club was surprised by the timing and justification of this punishment, as the CD was viewed as “a sudden urgency six months late”. “This is an unjust, disproportionate decision that exposes sports justice to the obvious judgment: the statements made by our coach in the context in which they were made are irrelevant compared to other dietary habits of other sports agents,” wrote Sporting.

Sporting’s claims would not go unanswered, and the CD would also provide a statement on the situation. As the PUBLIC wrote on Tuesday, this federal agency claims that the delay in the CD’s decision was motivated by the state of emergency which implied the suspension of procedural deadlines. Disciplinary proceedings opened on January 9th, but the hearing would not take place until April 21st. The Disciplinary Body also says Sporting failed to join the hearing on March 1, the date originally scheduled for that trial. In April, Rúben Amorim received a 15-day ban and a € 6,375 fine after being expelled from Famalicão.

Sporting will face Rio Ave this Wednesday at 9:15 p.m. in a game that may give them already confirmed access to the Champions League. On this trip, FC Porto will go to Estádio da Luz to face Benfica. The classic takes place on Thursday at 6.30 p.m.