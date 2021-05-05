Sérgio Conceição will be at Estádio da Luz | on the bench sit national football

Sérgio Conceição can lead FC Porto from the bench on Thursday at the Estádio da Luz in the classic with Benfica, which marks the 31st round of the championship. This is the immediate result of the decision of the Sports Arbitration Court (TAD) to take the precaution taken by the trainer.

In practice, the 21-day penalty imposed by the Disciplinary Board of the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) on the coach of FC Porto is suspended after the expulsion after the game against Moreirense in Moreira de Cónegos. A sanction that, to be met immediately, would remove Sérgio Conceição from the next three sessions.

With this position from TAD, published on Wednesday by FC Porto, the coach of the “Dragons” will be able to sit on the bench at the meeting on Thursday, which will not only be decisive in the fight to pursue leading Sporting. but also in the duel for second place in view of the punctual proximity of Benfica.

In addition, Pinto da Costa, president of FC Porto, had already expressed his disagreement over the punishment of the coach who received an expulsion order from referee Hugo Miguel at the end of the meeting for being part of the “Dragons”. Entourage approached the referee after a draw with Moreirense (1-1).

“I’m outraged, how can I not be outraged? The coach punishes the players with lawsuits … And the referee laughed. And the VAR? Did everyone see the punishments and the one who was sitting in an armchair saw none? What should we think? “Said Pinto da Costa in a recent interview with Porto Canal, adding that FC Porto would appeal the decision to the Disciplinary Board.