Metoo Justice and Problems | opinion

As is well known, the #metoo movement started in the USA in 2017 and acquired an international dimension that is now openly arriving in Portugal. It emerged as an individual denunciation initiative against sexual harassment and abuse of women, as a rule, which was practiced by men who were placed in a position of power that facilitated coercion and blackmail. Under these circumstances, he had a more than legitimate goal at the beginning: to rescue many molested or abused women who were also condemned to long years of silence, trauma and suffering, visible or invisible. What could be fairer? However, the movement only has real effects in societies where subordination of women is no longer conditioned by civil or religious law, or where effective freedom of expression can amplify the effects of denunciation and the denouncing voice. This is precisely why social networks under the theme # #metoo have played a crucial role in conveying the strong testimonies that shape them to public opinion and also to other women in the same situation.