Kovid-19: Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha selected for Breaking Face Mask Rules

Bangkok: There is currently a second wave of corona virus epidemics worldwide. This wave is proving to be more deadly and fatal than before. Thousands of people are dying every day around the world. Every country has made it mandatory for its citizens to wear face masks and the rules have been tightened for this. According to reports, the Prime Minister of Thailand has also been fined for violating the rules of the facemask.

According to media reports, Thai Prime Minister Prayan Chan-o-cha has been fined for not wearing a mask. According to reports, the Prime Minister has been fined 20,000 baht ($ 640) by Thai authorities for not wearing a face mask. According to this Indian rupee, the amount of this fine is about 48 thousand rupees. The prime minister did not wear a mask while he was in a public place, punishing him for violating Corona’s guidelines by officials. It is notable that Corona is currently in care in Thailand and the medical system is also struggling with the common man. The number of coronovirus cases in Thailand is also increasing day by day.

Prime Minister Prayan Chan Ocha also shared the news on his Facebook post. He wrote: “On Monday I was in Bangkok, where I was attending a corona virus vaccination meeting, meanwhile I did not put a mask on my face, these pictures went viral on social media and people criticized me, After the incident Bangkok Authority fined Rs. I am paying this fine.

Bangkok city governor Ashwin Wanmung said the city’s police chief and other officials had so far recovered 6,000 baht ($ 190) from the prime minister. It is noteworthy that in a country like India, Corona is taking a demonic form, yet nothing happens to leaders wearing masks in India.

According to the report, Thailand’s capital Bangkok currently has the highest number of coronovirus cases. The Thai government has banned 30 major businesses and services in the country, including cinema, parks, zoos, bars, pools, massage parlors and gatherings of more than 20 people. However, opening of shopping malls and department stores in the country has been permitted.

In Thailand, face masks are now mandatory in 76 provinces. It is noteworthy that no lockout, curfew or travel ban has been imposed anywhere in the country due to Corona virus.

Amid rising corona care in Thailand, the Ministry of Health released figures on Monday stating that 2,048 new cases were reported in the country on a single day on Monday, with more than 2,000 new cases reported in the country in the last four days. The country currently has 57,508 cases and 148 people have died.