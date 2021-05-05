Jorge Jesus: “Benfica still has one final, FC Porto not” | Soccer

Benfica coach Jorge Jesus believes Benfica’s season will not be without goals. In the preview of the classic against FC Porto (Thursday 6:30 p.m., SPTV), the coach spoke about the Portuguese Cup final this Wednesday, pointing out that this is something the Porto players no longer have. “Benfica can still win a title, FC Porto can no longer win a title (…). We still have a short goal but it’s still a final,” he said.

Although this idea practically excluded FC Porto from the battle for the national title, the Benfica coach did not see the Porto players as defeated in the championship as an answer to another question.

“The game is important for both teams. Everyone with the same goal of being directly connected to the champions and one more dream of being able to finish first that is not Benfica. At this moment, with the three teams at the top, FC Porto can still dream of first place. We can also dream as long as it is mathematically possible. We cannot go against mathematics ”.

“I’m happy” that Conceição can be on the bench

The topic of the day was the possibility of Sérgio Conceição sitting on the bench for Benfica despite being suspended by the Disciplinary Board. Jesus was clear about this fact: “Fortunately [que Conceição pode estar no banco]. Head coach is head coach ”.

Regarding Benfica’s moment, despite the recent stumbling blocks, Jesus believes the team is confident of what he did in the second round. “Benfica are very confident considering what they did in this second round. We believe that unlike all opponents, we have the ability to win. “

The “red” coach also gave an opinion on the choice of Artur Soares Dias to referee the game. For the Benfica coach, this was a good option. “He’s one of the good referees we have. João Pinheiro [estará no VAR] is also a quality referee. I think there are four or five referees who could whistle this game without a problem and one of them is Artur Soares Dias. He’s a great referee – and he’s not just great. “