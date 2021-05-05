It was Luísa who danced all my first dances with me Chronicle

Luísa was the clerk who worked in my house when I was a child. I spent all days at his company while my parents trained. It was she who heard my first word, a fact she proudly told everyone, describing my nod, the shape of my lips and the noises that were made softly – “Mom!” – with such an abundance of detail that even though I’d heard the story over a million times, I was always stuck. She was just as proud to have seen it as I heard her share her astonishment that I had started speaking so soon.

It was Luísa who danced all of my first dances with me: “The Saloio dancer has nothing to know, he has nothing to know”, she sang with her chest raised, hands raised and the music interspersed with a snap and a snap of fingers more rhythmically and spinning tap dance: “You can do it with one foot in the air, another on the floor and another on the floor.” I haven’t gotten enough. I asked for more and more and joined her, happy and happy.

We talked a lot, that is, I heard her talk all day. She taught me to fold my underpants, to pray the Lord’s Prayer, and to compose my trousseau, a task to which I devoted myself very carefully. I had no idea what a trousseau was, after all I was three years old, but the drawer reserved for it filled year after year without giving me an explanation, beyond the indisputable importance of those sheets, napkins and sacks of bread for my life . She embroidered the pieces and was so moved by what I was never able to give the trousseau drawer to other items of clothing. I kept it intact for years and kept its solemnity.

He knew everything about her life. Jorge Humberto was her late husband and an omnipresent reference in their stories. Jorge Humberto was raised to angelic status. Whenever she talked about him, Luísa kissed his silver necklace with two medals engraved with a J and an H on it. The first love story I heard that made me very excited was neither that of Romeo and Juliet, nor that of Don Quixote and Dulcineia. It was Luísa and Jorge Humberto’s. Jorge Humberto wanted to pick them up on his scooter and they crossed the municipality of Loures with their hair blowing rapidly. Luísa was afraid to ride a scooter, but Jorge Humberto promised her that she would never let anything bad happen to her. Jorge Humberto was an excellent dancer. Jorge Humberto sometimes drank too much and fell asleep, but he earned it because he worked a lot. Jorge Humberto always smelled good. Jorge Humberto was that most dignified gentleman who, according to his own reports, never dared kiss him on the mouth, which I found stranger over the years, especially because they had a son. “O Luísa, that is not possible!” I complained when I was old enough to demand an updated and convincing version of the story. “But it was,” he replied compulsively.

Luísa lived in eternal adoration for her husband and spoke to him directly when I made nonsense, as if he was following everything. “Do you see that, Humberto?” She was guided by the certainty that when she died they would meet again. As much as I heard about Jorge Humberto and his charm, I had an image in my head of a true Hollywood actor. One day when Luísa took a photo of him from the days of the troops out of my wallet and I came across the real picture of the person who had only been living in my dreams until then, I was deeply disappointed. But I admired Luísa even more for the devotion of her love.

One day Luísa confessed to me that she liked me as much as she liked her son, as if she had to take him out of her breast, and I confessed to her that I liked her as much as my grandmothers. I did not dare raise it to the category of my parents, there is something sacred in the hierarchies of childhood where the parents undoubtedly suffer first from the pain of the world, but maybe it was very close to it even though I did not even am close. decided to think about it so as not to rummage through what had been fixed in my head for five years.

One of the happiest days in Luísa’s life, with the exception of those living next to Jorge Humberto, was the day of my first communion. I remember wiping tears from under her glasses while I carried the grapes, a duty I applied for, to the altar.

After my parents separated, Luísa stayed at my father’s house and my mother found a new maid to spend most of the days with. Needless to say, I didn’t take the substitution well. There was no dancer, no trousseau or Jorge Humberto. But Gracinda made a great toast. Without a soul and without love, of course, but with the exact dose of butter. Hell, when I confessed to Luísa in her countless attempts to get information about Gracinda and the nature of our relationship, I didn’t like her at all, but had to admit that her toast wasn’t bad. It was such a stab in Luísa’s heart that I don’t think I have ever fully recovered from him. She didn’t speak to me for weeks and when she did she was monosyllabic. From then on the self-pity was constant and always left the addendum: “Sure, Gracinda will do better”, in relation to everything. It was a stain that was never erased.

Until Luísa gradually forgot. He forgot his keys, he forgot the days when he had to go to work. I forgot to go shopping, I forgot train timetables. He forgot everything he’d done that day, but he didn’t forget Jorge Humberto.

He had to stop working because of Alzheimer’s. But sometimes he forgot and showed up at home. He had already forgotten the dancers and the trousseau. But we could still talk about Jorge Humberto. It was like knowing him after so many years, and we remembered him together. We smiled and imagined him leaning against the scooter under his window and waiting for it to come down. Jorge Humberto. The only anchor that still united us.

One day, after a while, we met again. She didn’t remember me. I didn’t remember lying in my lap. I didn’t remember my first word, making my first soups, handing me the bottle, teaching me to fold my underwear, or my first communion. When I was trying to control the crying, I told him about Jorge Humberto in the hopes that we would still have that connection. In his small, bright eyes, I realized that I had no idea what I was talking about.

She died shortly after the day I felt I died for her. I confess I have a secret and somewhat absurd hope that when he died he would remember everything. Apart from Gracinda’s toast, of course.

If everything goes as she has always guaranteed, she will now be riding a scooter in the sky behind Jorge Humberto. And maybe in such a fruitful way I am telling you all the stories that we live. And now Jorge Humberto might say, “Oh Luísa, that’s not possible,” and she guarantees that it was just that a girl in front of her bowed her head, pouted and started talking at nine months.