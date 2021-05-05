In this country, Corona Vaccinator is getting offers like Marijuana, Beer, Free Ride and Cash.

So far, 32 percent of people in the United States have been given both doses of the Corona vaccine. However, the government is announcing several incentives to speed up the vaccination campaign in the country. In Maryland, the government pays employees 100 100 (about 7 7,500), while in Detroit it offers ED 50 (about Rs 3,750) with a free ride.]Also many companies offer 2 days off to the vaccinator . All employees are given tax exemptions and safety certificates to vaccinated companies. Several Florida, California companies have also announced bonuses for this.

However, Prof. of New York University. Arthur Kaplan says that doing so does not increase people’s immunity. Instead of wooing 100 people, they should explain why people need to increase their immunity.

In China, people who are not vaccinated are being given discounts and coupons on free eggs, groceries and other items so that they can be vaccinated. The government has also benefited. People are now coming for vaccination and the vaccination campaign is getting good response.

After the slow introduction of vaccination in China, millions of people are now vaccinated every day. In which these proposals have played an important role. 6.1 million doses of the vaccine were given on 26 March in China alone. A government official said the target is to vacate 560 million people in the country by June. In 2020, the Chinese government imposed a two-month lockdown in Hubei province. China overtook Corona due to tight controls and quick lockdowns. Whereas now they are making various offers to the people for vaccination. Although Corona is now under control, people do not want to get vaccinated, which is why the Chinese government is offering to attract people.