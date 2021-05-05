Galamba: “He who is against the mines is against life” mines

With a loud demonstration in front of the Centro Cultural de Belém, the high-level conference organized by the Portuguese Presidency of the Council of the European Union on the subject of “Green Mining” was closed by the Secretary of State for Energy and called attention to “the irony”. that the speech of those who oppose the mines and the effects they cause. “There is no life without an impact,” said João Galamba. “Because whoever is against mines is against life. The irony is that they are fighting mines when they should fight to make mines the most environmentally and socially responsible, ”said the Foreign Minister.