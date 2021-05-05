Fenprof defends the urgent appointment for another weekend to vaccinate teachers education

The National Teachers Association (Fenprof) today defended the urgent appointment of another weekend to vaccinate teachers and non-teachers against Covid-19, including college graduates.

In a statement, Fenprof points out that there are still 45,000 teachers and non-teachers (numbers reported by the Vaccination Task Force that do not include college employees) from various groups and schools in the north to south of the country vaccinated.

“There are really strange situations in AE, for example [Agrupamento Escolar] do Restelo in Lisbon, where no 1st cycle teacher was vaccinated. There are also many cases across the country of special education teachers who have not yet been vaccinated, which is all the more serious when it is found that a large proportion of them have never stopped working in person, some like those who find you in early intervention, go to their homes to work with children and families, ”emphasizes Fenprof.

For this reason, the Federation defends that this problem can be resolved with the utmost urgency, either by integrating the teachers into the next vaccination days or, given the lack of high numbers, a new vaccination weekend for these 45,000 people.

Fenprof recalls that a third weekend was planned for vaccinating school workers but it was canceled.

For the reasons why so many education and teaching staff didn’t get a call, Fenprof says they are unknown.

“Even those who tried to understand the reason for the exclusion did not get a response, as the authorities that ultimately resolved could not find any justification, be it education or health. Given the situation, there are teachers and non-teaching workers with high-risk diseases who continued to work, but now they admit to protecting themselves because in many schools that have Covid-19 cases and classes in isolation or quarantine , teachers and non-teachers are still personal, ”emphasized Fenprof.

With regard to higher education, Fenprof reiterated the position already taken in the sense that these workers, teachers and non-teachers, along with colleagues from other levels and levels of education, should be included in the vaccination process.

“The only justification heard to date came from Minister Manuel Heitor, who stated that it was not necessary as classes at this level of education had fewer students than those in secondary school, which in most cases is not true, ”said Fenprof.

The first vaccination test for school staff took place on the weekend of March 27-28, during which more than 60,000 teachers and non-teachers from preschool and first cycle public education were vaccinated and privately.

On the weekend of April 17th and 18th, the workers had moved from the 2nd cycle schools to the secondary level, including some specialists from the preschool and 1st cycle who had not been appointed on the first dates. 183,000 vaccines were given in those two days.

