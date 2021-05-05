Elections in Madrid: Ayuso’s political earthquake | Spain

The Spanish press highlights the “earthquake” of the People’s Party (PP) candidate Isabel Diáz Ayuso in the elections the day before in Madrid. The resounding result, which comes very close to an absolute majority, is a counterpoint to the overthrow of the Socialist Party (PSOE) by Pedro Sánchez, who passed the third force and was overtaken by Más Madrid.

Here are editorials and analyzes of various ideological quadrants of media in Spain:

“The result of the Madrid elections is a real political earthquake full of immediate consequences – for the community [de Madrid] – and also indirectly to national politics as a whole.

Madrid citizenship strongly supported the project led by the PP representative, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, its pandemic management model, its ultra-liberal economic positioning, its polarizing political stance and a strong demagogic tone.

The project to deepen the socio-economic model of the Madrid PP (…) of economic growth, even if it is badly shared, wins. This model will tighten, with the promised tax cuts – against a growing international consensus – and the resulting deterioration in public services and an increase in inequality.

It also gains an attitude of confrontation and a certain trivialization of the political discourse. The victory is not enough to limit the dangerous influence of Vox, an obscurantistic, backward and driving formation that goes beyond democratic values.

The result gives new impetus to the shock of the Poles that hit Spain. A somewhat encouraging development for the defenders of a pragmatic and dialogical policy. “

Editorial El País

“Ayuso, who passed a law and a half for two years (in the truest sense of the word) and was unable to increase budgets, will again be at the forefront of an autonomous community that was in the midst of dealing with the pandemic and only in a half Months – between mid-March and late April 2020 – 9,470 elderly people living in houses in Madrid died, 7,291 of them died in their own homes without medical care or hospitalization.

Diaz Ayuso was a “trump card” during his tenure and campaign, but in his triumphalist speech of the night he made it clearer than ever by misusing the phrase “freedom” (“the freedom they wanted to take away from us” ”Regarding the pandemic restrictions).

He returned to position himself as a clear opponent of Pedro Sánchez in a maneuver that could cause problems for PP and Pablo Casado.

Madrid, with Ayuso at the helm, was itself in the opposite direction to other communities that are also governed by the PP in dealing with the pandemic. This makes it a rare bird within the state. Not to mention, it’s the only major European capital (with its metropolitan area) without a progressive government: of the 28 European capitals, 14 are ruled by the left – including Berlin, Paris, Rome and London – seven from the center. five from the right and two from independents. “

Public editorial

“The day he introduced Ángel Gabilondo’s candidacy, PSOE released a video that turned out to be viral. He was one of the few – perhaps the only – media coups in the entire campaign with ideological stumbling blocks, without a specific speech, and with an uncomfortable candidate, even reading some of his interventions.

Gabilondo left when they nominated him as a candidate. In fact, the PSOE did not have time to prepare another, and they chose the lesser evil.

Perhaps the defeat of the PSOE – and the overtaking by Más Madrid – is more than anything else of merit.

The situation in the new assembly is not good for the PSOE. Ayuso is reinforced by this result and the voters chose Mónica Garcia [Más Madrid] as the person to face right-wing government with support overshadowed by Vox. Can PSOE regain its lost focus before 2023? “

Analysis at Cadena Ser

“The election is a serious warning to Pedro Sánchez as it was not based solely on Ayuso’s unusual strength. Such an analysis would be incomplete as the embassy of hundreds of thousands of Madrid residents penalizes Sánchez, no matter how much the PSOE wants to attribute the outcome to the situation. Even Más Madrid surpassed him as a second force. Madrid was the realization of the brutal wear and tear that Sánchez and his coalition are experiencing with Pode.

If the PSOE believes this debacle is only thanks to Ayuso, he is very wrong. He voted against his management of the pandemic, against the fear of a recession, against the infantilism with which Sánchez treats public opinion, against the mantras of the left that have lost the complexes of repetition of the words of the civil war. “

ABC Editorial