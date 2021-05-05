Cristiana de Sousa wanted to honor the witches: “I identify with them” | Exposure

When Cristiana de Sousa (* 1989) alias Andorinha was invited to her first solo exhibition at the Casa da Cultura in Santa Cruz, Madeira, she decided to cross two dimensions of life that are of great interest to her: folk tradition and gender equality . He called it abrupt. It can be viewed until May 8th.

He grew up in Camacha, an agricultural community in Santa Cruz, more than 700 meters away, where until a few decades ago it was common to resort to blessings, prayers, rituals with oil or herbs to cure diseases. When he started looking for stories about witches and witches, everyone seemed to quietly have something to tell if the devil hadn’t woven them. They amused themselves with terrifying men who walked alone on narrow paths with no lights late at night. They took the form of animals and were carried as far as possible.

Such beliefs and superstitions have come from time immemorial. In 1484 a papal bull condemned the practice of witchcraft. In the first synodal constitutions of the diocese of Funchal (1585) it can be read that “the hideous art of witchcraft, divination and prophecy, which some people use in a great offense of our Lord in different ways and usurp for themselves what is hideous it is from God ”.

Catholic prayer opposes the archipelago, which is lived more at Christmas than Easter, possibly due to Franciscan influence at the beginning of the settlement. How the fear of the devil, of witches, of the evil eye resists. There are still those who say that the devil meets the witches in Campo Grande, in Paul da Serra, with the wisecrack being a sign of his presence.

In the stories he heard, no, but in his research, Cristiana de Sousa found the difference between sorceresses and witches. The first, older, would dominate the use of plants, natural medicine, the secrets of nature, they could even play pranks, but they would not be in the service of evil. The second would later be evil creatures made with the devil who practice pagan rituals. The witch hunt in Europe in the 16th and 17th centuries got all confused.

In Portugal, the Inquisition mainly dealt with Jews and crypto-Jews, new Christians or Marranos who accused them of crimes of faith. Sexual practices that endangered marriage, such as bigamy and sodomy, followed. “There were few allegations of witchcraft or sorcery,” confirms historian Cristina Trindade. Even less in Madeira. No court has been established for the sacred office. Yes, there was a commissioner who was in charge of directing processes that, if he understood, could be sent to the continent. Inquisition visits? Two.

Bestiary DR

It was different in Central Europe. The literary scholar Luísa Paolinelli describes the book Malleus maleficarum (The Hammer of the Sorceresses, 1486-1487) by the German inquisitors Jakob Sprenger and Heinrich Kramer as the most influential work. They viewed “dissent as a heretical and theological perversion, accusing women of rebelling against the Holy Church and living on the fringes of the Church” and associated it with “sex, perversion and corruption in the world”. And then the German Jesuit Friedrich von Spee, who anonymously published Cautio Criminalis (Provision for Public Prosecutors) in 1621. “He found no guilty party among the people he heard in the confession, which did not prevent them from being tortured and killed.” First, more women, old, alone, living on the fringes, were burned. Then men and children too. Who pushed the most? The speculating prelates, the greedy lawyers and the mean jealous or angry.

Italian philosopher Silvia Federici wrote in her book Women and the Hunt for Witches (2019) that many of those convicted of witchcraft were women who defied their time: they could be healers or practitioners of magic and it dare to live their life. Sexuality or poverty, often widowed depending on the charity, which went against the new Protestant ethic. They were persecuted, tortured and killed for being women, which is why they became a feminist icon. The witch hunt served to remove them from medical practices, subject them to family control, but also to expropriate land, to facilitate the accumulation of wealth in order to promote permanent economic inequality. And it persists in some parts of Asia and Africa.

Cristiana began to think about this narrative and what is left of it in the language. A word that is positive in the masculine (magician is a wise man who knows the secrets of nature, understands chemistry, botany) and negative in the feminine (sorceress is someone who can manipulate feelings, form wills). The stereotype of ugliness and malice spreads in children’s stories and even in tourist advertisements for some places with a history of the witch hunt. It’s like knowledge is more dangerous in women.

With a bright black color that she experimented with in a work for the theater, Cristiana conceived a 13-meter-long piece that she called Bad Languages. And a set, Alpha Beta, alluding to sex toys. “It’s an abekedar about female sexuality,” he says, and rebels against the centrality of male sexuality. In the main room is the bestiary, deformed figures of cats, dogs, chickens, goats, snakes or other animals that have arisen from stories he has heard about the alleged metamorphic ability of witches or witches. And some “balls,” something vague that, in oral tradition, embodies the knowledge that these women wanted to pass on to someone on their deathbed.

“They are not beasts, they are bestial women,” she says, as if complaining about the feminist scream, “we are the granddaughters of all witches who couldn’t be burned.” “I see witches as unconventional women and so these were goals that should be butchered or at least avoided. And that’s what I identify with. I don’t fit in the cannons either. ”