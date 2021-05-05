Covid-19: Rally Portugal will have an audience Coronavirus

The 2021 edition of Rally Portugal, from May 21 to 23, can take place in the presence of an audience, as confirmed to the Lusa Agency this Wednesday that the Portuguese stage of the World Rally Championship was being organized.

Also on Wednesday, the Deputy Foreign and Health Minister in Fafe hoped that the event could be held with the public, which will increase confidence in the health organizations that have already approved the attendance of spectators at the event.

“I have great confidence in our bodies, especially in the Directorate-General for Health [DGS] and on the technical committee for mass events. I have the information that it gave the Rally Portugal a positive opinion, ”he told the journalists.

In Fafe, a municipality in the Braga district where several qualifying matches for the interrupted race for the World Rally Championship are controversial, Lacerda Sales admitted that it is an event with some very specific characteristics as it is very difficult to get public Control problems. .

Lacerda Sales stressed that “the security forces have been asked to do what they can to control this influx.”

The Rally Portugal will be contested between 21 and 23 May in the center with qualifying matches in Lousã, Góis and Arganil and in the north in Lousada, Vieira do Minho, Cabeceiras de Basto, Amarante, Porto, Felgueiras and Fafe.

Since the declaration of the Covid-19 pandemic, most sporting events, including those taking place outdoors, have taken place without spectators.

With this in mind, the minister left a “message to the people, to the individual and collective conscience, so that they comply with the DGS guidelines, so that the rally can be implemented in the safety measures prescribed by the health authorities”.