Covid-19 in Portugal: two more deaths and 387 cases. R (t) drops to 0.95 | Coronavirus

This Tuesday, Portugal recorded two more deaths and 387 new cases of Covid-19 cases. In total, the country has recorded 838,102 confirmed infections and 16,983 deaths since the pandemic began, according to the epidemiological bulletin published Wednesday by the Directorate-General for Health (DGS).

DGS also reports another hospital stay in relation to the last balance, a total of 297 hospital stays. 83 of them are in intensive care units (ICU), four fewer than the day before.

513 people recovered from the disease within 24 hours. In total, there are 798,414 people who have managed to recover from the infection since the pandemic began.

According to DGS, there are 22,705 active cases of the disease, down 128 compared to Monday. This number is reached after subtracting the number of deaths and recoveries from the total number of cases.

According to the DGS bulletin, the disease transmission rate – the R