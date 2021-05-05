Coronavirus: If you go to this country from India, you will be sentenced to 5 years in jail, find out the details.

Sydney: The Australian government has decided to clamp down on its citizens living in India in the wake of a coronovirus outbreak. Australian citizens living in India for the last 14 days are currently unable to return to their home country.

According to an order from the Australian Government, the government has decided to ban citizens living in India for the last 14 days. If a citizen tries to enter the country, he can be fined. Not only that, but there can also be jails, according to Australian government officials.

For the first time, Australia has categorized the act of returning Australia from India as a criminal offense. Australian Government Health Minister Greg Hunt said the ban would go into effect on 3 May. Those who commit violence will be fined and may face up to five years in prison. The government will reconsider the ban on 15 May. We are on the Indo-Australian community in this time of crisis.

More than 4 lakh cases reported for the first time in the country

Coronavirus has given a tough competition to the country. And the uncontrollable corona wave is not taking the name of stopping. Corona cases in the country are breaking new records every day. Today, for the first time in the country, more than four lakh cases were reported. According to the latest data from the Ministry of Health, 4,01,993 new corona cases have been reported and 3523 people have died in the last 24 hours. However, 2,99,988 people recovered in 24 hours. & nbsp;