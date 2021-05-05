Coronavirus crisis: two more major countries ban flights from India, see details

New Delhi: The second wave of Corona has returned to India. Due to the alarming increase in corona cases in the country, many countries have banned entry and flight of Indians. Meanwhile, Canada has banned flights from India for a month. While Germany has also banned foreign tourists visiting India in the last 10 days, including India, which is a dangerous country in transition. The following is a list of countries that have previously been banned.

New Zealand: Due to the growing infection in India & nbsp; New Zealand Government also & nbsp; On the entry of Indians & nbsp; has been banned. New Zealand has banned the entry of Indians until 28 April.

Britain: In view of the explosive state of India’s corona infection and to protect its country from the India version, Britain has also included India in the Red List. The decision has been taken after the 103 cases of the India edition were filed in the Corona virus trip UK.

Pakistan: Pakistan also on entry of Indians & nbsp; There is a 2-week ban on admission.

Hong Kong: & nbsp; In Hong Kong, flights from India have been canceled from 20 April to 3 May and Saudi Arabia has banned entry into 20 countries including India from 3 February. If the timeline does not appear to them. Due to the rapidly growing Corona case in India, currently there are not enough Indians in all these countries. Oma has also banned entry of Indians.

Australia: Australia has also banned Indian travelers. Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morris announced on Thursday that the number of flights coming from various countries with the highest risk of Corona, including India, would be reduced. They decided amid increasing cases of transmission of the corona virus worldwide.

Oman: Oman has also banned the entry of Indians in India due to the fast growing Corona case.

US: In view of the growing case of India, the Biden government has also advised Indians not to travel to America for as long as possible.

SINGAPORE: Singapore has also canceled all flights banning Indian entry from 24 April.

