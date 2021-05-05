BE’s Luís Monteiro denies allegations of domestic violence, saying he is the Left Bloc victim

Luís Monteiro, member of the Bloco de Esquerda and an autonomous candidate for the Câmara de Gaia, is charged with domestic violence. The case will take “a few years” and go back to 2015. The complaint was made by the alleged victim Catarina Alves earlier this Tuesday evening. In the publication, the alleged victim identifies the blockade MP as his attacker and regrets that he did not denounce him earlier for fear of the consequences. In response to the PUBLIC, Luís Monteiro denies the allegations and recalls that the principle of the presumption of innocence must be disclosed in favor of the victim. “It’s true that the victim is almost always a woman, but it wasn’t like that for me,” he says.