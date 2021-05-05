Africa’s oldest human burial discovered | archeology

About 78,000 years ago a child of the species Homo sapiens (ours) was buried in a cave in what is now Kenya. After so many years, parts of his skeleton have been found and the analysis has led an international team of scientists to the conclusion that this is (for the time being) the oldest burial that modern humans have buried in Africa. Since burials of other human species are not known on the African continent, this is also the oldest evidence of this deliberate practice of humans in general in Africa. This little three-year-old child – named after Mtoto (which means “child” in Swahili) – and his funeral will be featured in Nature this Wednesday.