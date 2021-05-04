You need music with “more freshness” and MIL has open uses to listen to Lisbon

This is a “festival that lives trends” with the desire to “pursue futurology without being presumptuous”. It is not determined by the destination indicated on the maps, but by the new noises that pop up a little everywhere. There are no geographical boundaries for MIL (Lisbon International Music Network), which “provokes a debate on the issues that will determine the future of the music and cultural sectors,” as read on the festival website. Pedro Azevedo, MIL’s artistic programmer, describes its purpose.

To serve its purpose, MIL has launched an open call for this year’s edition, which will take place in Lisbon between September 15th and 17th. For applications that are open until June 15th, “good music” is really in demand – “a very subjective and extremely unfair opinion”, Pedro acknowledges. For this reason, it is better to “send the candidacy and hope” that happiness opens the stage for competing musicians. Before that, of course, there is a shape in front of us.

After filling in personal information, artistic information follows: the music genre, the country and the city from which the sounds originate must be specified; Then it is necessary to write a “short biography” about the project (in Portuguese and English for national projects) and indicate publications, if any, in addition to appearances on other music shows. In order to facilitate the work of those organizing this open call, the names of the people who will travel to Lisbon – from band members to managers – should be given if the project is selected. The form also calls for a promotional photo, another in a live performance, and links to social media sites and other platforms that are more focused on music, like Bandcamp or Soundcloud.

A total of 35 music projects will be selected. The price? “Play in front of professionals [do ramo] from all over the world, professionally and very objectively. They are under their control there and have to use it, ”emphasizes the programmer of Musicbox Lisbon. The organization “grants people who come from outside Lisbon a stay” through “a standard fee of 65 euros per musician”, which also guarantees “a meal” and access to the “basic backline”. There is already a warning: if the development of the pandemic at the time of the festival does not allow MIL to take place in person, there will be no online concerts or festivals. MIL “loses its meaning without the question of personal exchange”, which is essential for the organizers of the event.

Discuss in the present to hear the future

The pandemic also canceled the 2020 MIL, but organizers didn’t want to change the calendar and go back to what was already planned last year. Because, as Pedro says, “it doesn’t make sense to hold on to what’s already there:” The bands that made sense [em 2020] can’t make sense now. It’s not what the international market is asking for. And the market has changed. I don’t think it made sense to stick to the same schedule. “The artistic programmer is of the opinion that“ more freshness ”is needed more than ever in the music scene. “There is a demand for new and differentiating things. There is a greater urgency. It’s not about breaking with the past, but about feeling new references. We need new impulses, ”he defends.

The number of concerts for the third edition in 2021 has been reduced to 35. Despite the ambition to bring 1,000 people together for each concert, the artistic programmer at MIL does not see “great opportunities” for this. However, the event continues and remains true to what it wants to be from the start.

And since MIL is not just a festival but also a congress, the talks will be repeated. Inês Henriques, in charge of communication and programming for the convention, explains what this part of the MIL consists of: “On the one hand, it aims to contribute to education and debate, and to raise experts who question the future of music. On the other hand, moments of exchange and business are enhanced, always in a personal logic. “

The convention, the format of which is also reduced in this edition, “has no thematic line”; Yes, “hot topics” discussed in the industry are selected after the news, but always with the future in mind. The idea is to “bring together and close gaps in music professionals”, but also to bring “agents, researchers and journalists” together through a “broad debate with a focus on music”. To add to this, “there are training and capacity building sessions, workshops, and master classes always aimed at assigning tools”. There is also the MIL magazine, “in which all topics discussed with other voices are deepened” in an “analytical and reflective” exercise.

Looking ahead to September, Inês and Pedro emphasize that despite “the complications the pandemic has created for young budding musicians”, it is necessary to continue building spaces where new artists can show what they are worth. And that is reflected in the figures: In 2020, MIL received “950 applications from 71 countries,” says Inês. So it’s better to measure yourself and show what’s new to hear. “We cannot give up music and creation,” emphasizes Pedro.