Yoga and India’s “Gift to the World” | report

The busy street that leads to the yoga center at Quinta do Anjo in Palmela parish contrasts with the soundtrack of birds and frogs that accompanies the centuries-old practice of India’s “universal gift to the world” inland. Six practitioners are already in the starting position and keep the distance prescribed by the Covid-19. The silence is only broken by the teacher’s instructions at a low volume.

Master Sandra Xavier, President of the Portuguese Yoga Confederation (CPY), shows the enclosure, which was reopened a few days ago and in which it was hardly possible to resume physical activity in a group. Yoga is more than a sport, it is “a philosophy of life,” he says.

Born in India, a priority country for the Portuguese Presidency of the European Union (EU) program. The first EU-India summit took place in Lisbon in 2000, under the command of Portugal. “India had great knowledge, great wisdom, which has always interested the rest of the world” and which was “only passed on orally from master to student”, recalls Sandra Xavier.

Portugal, in its more than 500-year relationship with India, “went to drink this knowledge and brought it here,” he recalls, pointing out that International Yoga Day – idealized by a Portuguese master and which has been celebrated since 2002 will – was proclaimed in 2014 by the General Assembly of the United Nations with the support of 175 countries. The day, which was first celebrated in Portugal, will be marked in several stations today on June 21, and Narendra Modi, the current Indian Prime Minister and yogi (yoga practitioner), has approved the date.

Yoga, a “physical, mental and spiritual” practice that symbolizes the union of body and conscience, has “great benefits” today for the health of people in general, “but also for building a world of brotherhood, love, and interreligious dialogue “, Emphasizes Sandra Xavier.

“We estimate that there are around a hundred thousand yoga practitioners in Portugal [valor cumulativo desde meados dos anos 1980]”He says and counts a hundred training centers in the country. “There’s always more because people need, they feel like it, they feel the need to practice yoga, the benefits we’ve seen, especially in terms of the great stress reduction it offers, because stress is great weakening factor for our immune system, ”he explains.

With yoga, he says, you learn to relax and sleep better, you increase flexibility, but also strength. Alice Paulo, a 68 year old doctor and yoga practitioner for more than two decades, confirms this. It is “a practical philosophy of life” with “many health benefits,” he says.

“I am a person I can consider healthy. For years I haven’t known what a disease is in me (…) because [o ioga] It strengthens the defenses of the immune system, also balances the endocrine system and this is reflected in the entire body. “And he adds:” I was a doctor, I worked a lot. And I’m still and I’m still working But there was a lot of urgency, contact with users was difficult, and my concentration due to fatigue wasn’t very great either. “

With yoga he increased “concentration, intuition, well-being, harmony” and managed to pass this on to the users. “I can be calm in the consultations that I am still doing and, more importantly, pass that calm on to users and perceive them much better than I realized before, and that is spectacular,” he shares.

“It has completely changed my emotional, hormonal and physiological life,” reports the director of the CPY medical department. It is an example of the fact that it had no effects during the menopause. “I prescribe yoga to many people, almost everyone,” he says.

CPY’s various initiatives include free courses at universities and secondary schools in the north and south of the country to help students better cope with exam stress.

Sofia Severino is a yoga teacher for children and believes that this practice can help little ones manage their emotions and that she has had “great results” in overcoming the “big problem” of aggression (bullying) in the school context. “Unfortunately, due to our increasingly excited lifestyle, we can find that children suffer from a lot of stress from a very young age,” he says, listing allergies and sleep disorders.

“Yoga will help children know how to maintain proper hygiene in their bodies to prevent colds” and “promote restorative biological sleep,” he also stresses the benefits of learning.

“Yoga encourages increased use of the brain, our ability to concentrate, and children who practice yoga can learn faster and more effectively,” he says.

According to the CPY, there were ten thousand practitioners in 162 schools in the 2019/2020 school year, 147 of them from the 1st cycle in Porto.

The federal government promises to continue to work to include schools in the official curricula.

The Ministry of Education contacted by Lusa announced that “there is no curriculum integration project” but that “yoga has been integrated into curriculum enrichment activities and some school offerings”.

Yoga is not the only influence of Indian origin in terms of health and wellbeing, Ayurveda (traditional medical system) and vegetarianism also have a growing following worldwide.