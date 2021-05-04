Web Application Firewall Market Expected to Witness the Highest Growth 2027

The research and analysis conducted in Web Application Firewall Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Web Application Firewall industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Web Application Firewall Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Web application firewall market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.63% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research report on web application firewall market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecasted period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth.

The web application firewall is a type of online security firewall that focuses on filtering between client and web application data packets. The firewall of the web application detects threats and attacks by tracking the request for HTTP until they hit the web server offering an advantage to identify and block the malicious attacks disguised as websites.

Increasing importance of web applications, rising instances of web attacks and government regulations are the factors driving the growth of web application firewall market. High cost of deployment for appliance-based WAFs and competition with integrated UTM solutions are the factors restraining the web application firewall market.

Introduction of machine learning acts as an opportunity of web application firewall market. Lack of technical expertise is one of the challenges faced by the web application firewall market.

This web application firewall market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on web application firewall market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Global Web Application Firewall Market Scope and Market Size

Web application firewall market is segmented on the basis of component, organization size and industry vertical. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of component, the web application firewall market is segmented into solutions and services. Based on solution, the web application firewall market is segmented into hardware appliances, virtual appliances and cloud-based. Based on service, the web application firewall market is segmented into professional services and managed services. Professional services are sub-segmented into consulting, support and maintenance, training and education and system integration.

Based on organization size, the web application firewall market is segmented into small and medium-sized enterprises and large enterprises.

Based on industry vertical, the web application firewall market is segmented into banking, financial services and insurance, retail, IT and telecommunications, government and defense, healthcare, energy and utilities, education and others.

Web Application Firewall Market Country Level Analysis

Web application firewall market is analysed and market size, volume information is provided by country, component, organization size and industry vertical as referenced above.

The countries covered in the web application firewall market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

North America will dominate the web application firewall market because of the presence of security vendors and security breach incidents. North America is considered to be the most advanced region for cyber security technology adoption and infrastructure.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter’s five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Competitive Landscape and Web Application Firewall Market Share Analysis

Web application firewall market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to web application firewall market.

The major players covered in the web application firewall market report are Akamai Technologies Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., F5 Networks Inc., Imperva Inc., Fortinet Inc., Applicure Technologies Ltd., Qualys Inc., Cloudflare Inc., Radware Ltd., NSFOCUS, Penta Security, Shape Security, Sophos, Wallarm, Zenedge, among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Major Highlights of Web Application Firewall market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Web Application Firewall market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Web Application Firewall market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Web Application Firewall market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES

PART 18: APPENDIX

