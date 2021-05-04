Voice Analytics Market Size, Trends, Analysis, Demand, Outlook and Forecast to 2027

The research and analysis conducted in Voice Analytics Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Voice Analytics industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Voice Analytics Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global voice analytics market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 2265.07 million by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the awareness amongst consumers regarding the importance of real-time analysis of speech and voice subjects along with various innovations of technologies.

Voice analytics can be defined as the quantification of speech and voice for attaining insights into the operations and performance of individuals in an organization while they are interacting with the customers. These analytics are highly utilized in a number of call centers/customer contact centers where the need for analysing and improving the first contact between organizations and customers is highly important.

Market Drivers:

Increasing demands of organizations for collection of information and insights from the interactions with customers; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Rising demand for better fraud and risk detection services propels this market growth

Growth of focus of various organizations on improvement of their agent’s performance by consistent monitoring and collecting valuable insights; this factor is expected to fuel the growth of the market

Increasing demands for this technology due to surge in the number of call centers globally; this factor is expected to foster the market growth

Market Restraints:

Concerns regarding the inaccurate nature of these analytics services for user authentication along with data privacy threats; this factor is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Lack of information amongst various end-users regarding the availability of this technology is expected to restrict the market growth

Large levels of financial costs associated with this technology resulting in complications for attaining return on investments acts as a market restraint

Segmentation: Global Voice Analytics Market

By Application

Sentiment Analysis

Sales & Marketing Management Customer Experience Management Agent Performance Monitoring Sales Performance Management Competitive Intelligence

Risk & Fraud Detection

Call Monitoring

Others

By Component

Solution

Services Managed Services Professional Services

Support & Maintenance

Consulting Services

By Deployment Mode

Cloud

On-Premises

By Organization Size

Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

By Vertical

Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)

Retail & E-Commerce

Telecommunication

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Government & Defense

Media & Entertainment

Energy & Utility

Travel & Hospitality

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Egypt Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2019, VoiceSense Ltd. announced the upgradation of their predictive analytics solutions, making it available for call centers. This analytics service creates an individual profile for each individual customer based on their own interactions between call center operators and customers. This profile is subsequently analysed on the basis of around two hundred different parameters allowing for greater insights into the customer and call center relationship helping streamline businesses

In November 2018, ThoughtSpot Inc. announced the upgraded release of “ThoughtSpot 5” inclusive of “SearchIQ” helping businesses and consumers attain real-time results that are achieved with the help of advanced analytics. The software has been developed on ThoughtSpot’s in-memory calculation engine “Falcon”

Competitive Analysis

Global voice analytics market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of voice analytics market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global voice analytics market are Verint; NICE Systems Ltd.; Avaya Inc.; ThoughtSpot Inc.; Uniphore; Calabrio, Inc.; Talkdesk, Inc; RankMiner; VoiceBase, Inc.; Beyond Verbal; VoiceSense Ltd.; SESTEK; XDROID; Invoca; audEERING; Micro Focus; Genesys; Voci Technologies, Inc.; Clarabridge; ZOOM International; CallMiner among others.

Major Highlights of Voice Analytics market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Voice Analytics market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Voice Analytics market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Voice Analytics market.

