Virtual Mobile Infrastructure Market Share Current and Future Industry Trends, 2020 to 2027

The research and analysis conducted in Virtual Mobile Infrastructure Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Virtual Mobile Infrastructure industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Virtual Mobile Infrastructure Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global virtual mobile infrastructure market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 200.91 million by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value is due to the need for enhancing the overall productivity of employees from various industries.

Virtual mobile infrastructure is defined as the technology responsible for the operations of mobile applications on their operating systems available on a remote server. This infrastructure helps in creation of a virtual device and is generally available over the cloud or internet and is made available through a data center hosting mechanism.

Market Drivers:

Increasing presence of virtual mobile infrastructure and its implementation across a variety of end-use industries; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

High levels of growth attributed to smartphone adoption acts as a market driver

Low cost and hardware requirements for operating of virtual mobile infrastructure; this factor is expected to fuel the growth of the market

Virtual mobile infrastructure provides functionalities such as app network usage, app filtering and compliance reporting tools which augments this market growth

Market Restraints:

Lack of information and awareness regarding the availability of VMI; this factor is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Dearth of professionals required for proper operability and working of this infrastructure; this factor is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Concerns regarding the complication of compatibility in Android and other various technical issues associated also impede the market growth

Segmentation: Global Virtual Mobile Infrastructure Market

By Component

Platforms

Services Professional Services Training & Consulting System Integration & Deployment Support & Maintenance Managed Services



By Deployment Type

Cloud

On-Premises

By Enterprise Size

Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

By Vertical

Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)

Healthcare

Manufacturing

IT & Telecom

Government

Others Defense Travel & Hospitality Education Retail Logistics Energy & Utilities



By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Egypt Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2019, Sierraware announced the exhibition of their 5G Virtual Mobile and Edge Computing solutions for various Telecommunication market operators. This solution will enable greater gaming experience for users and will be capable of supporting multi-week battery charge life due to the power of cloud and edge computing

In November 2017, Intelligent Waves LLC announced that they had acquired Virtual Mobile Infrastructure (VMI) technology and its associated assets from Hypori, Inc. which will help them in strategically enhancing their development of SPECTER. Hypori’s VMI will provide secure mobile infrastructure that can be commanded over the cloud to federal governments

Competitive Analysis

Global virtual mobile infrastructure market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of virtual mobile infrastructure market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global virtual mobile infrastructure market are Sierraware; Trend Micro Incorporated; Avast Software s.r.o.; Nubo Inc.; Intelligent Waves LLC; Pulse Secure, LLC; Prescient Solutions; Fortinet, Inc.; Genymobile; Raytheon Company; Space-O Technologies; JFG Inc; Forcepoint; Workspot among others.

Major Highlights of Virtual Mobile Infrastructure market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Virtual Mobile Infrastructure market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Virtual Mobile Infrastructure market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Virtual Mobile Infrastructure market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

