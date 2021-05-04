Tuesday on TV: diving in an aquarium, books and Bergman’s cinema | watch TV

MOVIE THEATER

Malmkrog

TVCine Edition, 3pm

Director and screenplay by Romanian Cristi Puiu, a dramatic film inspired by the text The Three Dialogues and the Antichrist’s Report on the Russian philosopher, theologian, poet and literary critic Vladimir Soloviov. At the end of the 19th century, an aristocrat gathered a group of friends, including a politician, a countess, a general and his wife, in his large mansion in Transylvania. Time is spent in long philosophical conversations about progress, science, death, war, and morality. But as the days go by, the spirits get warmer and the discussion becomes more serious.

Inkheart – Inkheart

In the studios, 9:15 p.m.

Adventure and fantasy in a film by Iain Softley based on the novel by Cornelia Funke. Brendan Fraser, Paul Bettany, Helen Mirren, Jim Broadbent, Andy Serkis, and Eliza Bennett bring to life the story of a father and daughter with heroes and villains hovering between the world of books and ours.

Zug – The brave of the train

AMC, 11:58 p.m.

Oliver Stone used his experience as a Vietnam veteran to create one of the most realistic films ever made on the subject. Bombarding the viewer with visual and acoustic details, the heat, the humidity, the jungle insects – and above all the fear – spread to the screen. The fight between good and evil is embodied by two sergeants, Barnes (Tom Berenger) and Elias (Willem Dafoe), among whom private Chris (Charlie Sheen) feels trapped. The film won four of the eight Academy Awards for which it was nominated, including Best Picture and Director.

The street

Hollywood, 1 a.m.

A drama by John Hillcoat, adapted from the bestseller of the same name by Cormac Mccarthy (Pulitzer 2007). After a global catastrophe, a father (Viggo Mortensen) and son (Kodi Smit-McPhee) try to survive the destruction. Like thousands of survivors, they have lost everything they had. Now they are traveling aimlessly across America, on a dry and arid road where all they find is misery and human suffering. This journey will be transformative. And only selfless love can encourage you.

DOCUMENTARY

The aquarium

Discovery, 9 p.m.

Premiere of the second season with a double episode. The series delves into the underwater world of the Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta (USA), from the perspective of those who ensure the comfort of thousands of residents and the daily functioning of one of the largest aquariums in the world. An African penguin with a mysterious disease, a shy turtle making friends, the hidden whale shark and a seal who is afraid of elevators are some of the protagonists of the new wave of episodes.

Bergman – One year, one life

RTP2, 23h29

1957 was one of the most productive in the life of Swedish director Ingmar Bergman (1918-2007). O Sétimo Selo was released in theaters in February and, after ten months, Wild Strawberries, two of his most famous and famous films. This is the year that focuses on this documentary by Swede Jane Magnusson who also works as a journalist. He’s someone with experience treating his compatriot in movies – a relationship that began in 2013 when he co-directed Pallas Bergman’s video with Hynek.

INFORMATION

Is it or not? – The big debate

RTP1, 22h02

“Do we understand each other in Portuguese?” is the question that will be raised in today’s edition of the program moderated by journalist Carlos Daniel to celebrate World Day of the Portuguese Language on May 5th.

CHILD

The Addams family

TVCine Top, 18h05 (original source)

In their run-down mansion, Morticia, Gomez, Uncle Fester and his grandmother will work on Wednesday to prepare little Pugsley for an important moment in his life. Here is the plot of the return of the morbidly amusing and eccentric characters Charles Addams created (after Barry Sonnenfeld adapted his comic for cinema in 1991), this time in animated form. Directed by Conrad Vernon and Greg Tiernan, the original version features the voices of Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron and Chloë Grace Moretz.