Tourist developments and local accommodations in São Teotónio and Almograve closed Coronavirus

The government ordered the closure of tourist businesses and local accommodation establishments in the parishes of São Teotónio and Longueira – Almograve in the municipality of Odemira, which are located under a sanitary fence.

According to an order from the Minister of State, Economy and Digital Transformation published in Diário da República, there are at least 275 companies in these two parishes that cannot work because many of their employees live outside the delimited area of ​​sanitation, determined by the high incidence of Covid-19 in immigrants who work in agriculture.

With regard to the accommodation sector, “many economic operators have noted downsizing that is no longer able to provide their guests with the high quality service for which they are responsible,” said the regulation published on Monday in a supplement.

According to the regulation, the cessation of the activity of tourism companies and local accommodation establishments on the edge of the sanitary fence is considered desirable “taking into account the concerns expressed by the entrepreneurs of the region”.

It also states that the operators of the tourism companies and local accommodation establishments located on the edge of the sanitary fence must inform the security and health authorities of the identity of any guests in order to authorize their departure.

The regulation will remain in force as long as the sanitary fence is in place in the municipalities of São Teotónio and Longueira – Almograve.

On Friday, the government determined “the temporary requirement for reasons of urgency and public and national interest” of the “entirety of real estate and inherent rights” that make up the ZMar Eco Experience tourist complex in the municipality of Longueira – Almograve, to people in Put in compulsory housing or allow their “prophylactic isolation”.

That day, about 20 ZMar project homeowners gathered in protest at the government’s request and expressed their refusal to leave their homes.

On Monday, the President of the Bar Association, Luís Menezes Leitão, came to defend that Zmar’s temporary request could not cover private homes, on penalty of constitutional violation.

The ZMar Eco Experience has a total of 260 rooms, around 100 of which are in the complex and the other 160 are private.

After visiting the resort, Luís Menezes Leitão said that the civil law requirement imposed by the government “would come true if people’s private domicile was not at stake”, stressing that “the constitution protects the domicile, whatever it is like”.

“What we have is a government ordinance. We have no court order, ”he emphasized.

After speaking with several of the company’s homeowners, the President said he understood the “dramatic situation” of farm workers, especially migrants, from Odemira, but stressed that the lack of housing conditions for these workers was due to a resolution by the Council of Ministers in October 2019 , “which allowed 16 people per unit, four per room and an area of ​​3.4 square meters” for migrants.

“The solution to their problem is imperative,” but “it should not involve the occupation of private houses, as the inviolability of the house is a constitutional guarantee,” he said.