The youngest of all artist commentary

Julio’s eyes have always fascinated me. Attentive, curious, full of energy. Cat eyes always pay attention to all creatures and all things that surround them. His vision was of someone who was always discovering things, building relationships, finding reasons for conversation, admiration, and questions. A look that was constantly being renewed and that made him the youngest artist of all.

From his point of view, he managed to develop more than just paintings, drawings, films, performances or installations (which he really did), to express and materialize a unique artistic body. A whole, as he liked to say. If white canvas and black dress (“the sexy little black dress”) are his iconic images, the dialogues he had with other artists and the way he turned his artistic practice into a fundamental field of experimentation and discovery are the world made the greatest lessons that left us.

It was always remarkable how Julião wanted to try new things, get to know new artists and develop new projects. He always had a new idea that he could tell us and that he wanted to include us in. He always pulled our sleeves and said, “Come here and see this.” It wasn’t a program or a strategy, it was his position in the world: insatiable, driven by tremendous curiosity and the owner of the greatest and best youth of all.

This youth, which always made him the youngest artist, had enormous mobilizing power. And so many of us grew up around this youth: artists, critics, curators, friends. And what he gave us was always immense.

Its fundamental role in the genesis of the Portuguese contemporary art scene, or the way his work was part of the famous return to European painting around the 1980s, is never over-emphasized. His presence at the Documenta, at the Venice Biennale and his collaboration with artists such as Juan Muñoz, John Baldessari, Lawrence Weiner or Atom Egoyan show, among other things, how Julião was an artist who was in constant dialogue with other regions and with other thinkers. and art forms.

In these collaborations, which earned him an outstanding place in the international contemporary art scene, he was not alone, isolated and alone with his works, but there was a whole artistic community. It will be difficult to quantify the number of encounters he caused and the opportunities he created for other artists whose work he liked. And just as he was literally and persistently pulling our sleeves when he wanted us to look out for a job, he kept urging us to go outside with him.

But not only with these “big names” in international art has Julião built friendly and artistic complicity. Whether in exhibitions or in the art collection he built (one of his great works that will soon have a museum in Lisbon), he spoke to Portuguese artists from very different and distant generations.

For the past four years we have been working on an exhibition with his work on film and video and have prepared a book with all of these works (which will also become a reality this summer). Since 2017 he has been a member of the Advisory Board of the School of Arts of the Catholic University of Portugal in Porto. In this role he has been to the School of the Arts many times and spoke to our students with the same straightforwardness, generosity and the same quality standards that he always had towards everyone around him.

Every time he came back, in addition to all the news he brought, he tried to explain the same thing: an artist cannot be taught. In addition to the embarrassment caused by this critical lesson about art schools seeking to professionalize artists, it has been reiterated that it all depends on the restlessness, curiosity, and truth that artists should put into what they are up to. And Julião has always been one of the most restless, curious, honest and for this reason one of the great artists.

In the last few months we had made sure that he came to Porto for a season because he had an idea for a film that he wanted to make with us: “I’ll tell you later,” he always said. I never found out what the new idea was, and neither can we make the film Julião (who loved cinema so much) wanted to make. Maybe it’s better that way.

We can’t make this movie that he wanted, but we’re going to keep doing what he started with it. So let’s do it justice. I hope that today the rooms and atriums of museums and galleries will be flooded with all the “julião” they have on hand. Remove paintings, sculptures, photographs, films from collections and collections and celebrate Julião.