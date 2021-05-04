The statute for cultural workers will be publicly consulted on Wednesday Cultural Policy

The legislative decree creating the statute for cultural workers will be included in the public consultation on Wednesday and should be completed by December this year, said Minister of Culture Graça Fonseca on Tuesday.

In a parliamentary hearing this afternoon, Graça Fonseca stated that the legislative decree, adopted by the Council of Ministers on April 22nd, will be publicly consulted for 30 working days and that it is “available for amendments to be adopted”.

“We will always talk about having a proposal after the summer to discuss it again with the entities and submit it to the Council of Ministers in order to meet the December 2021 deadline,” said the minister, guaranteeing that the government will “meet conscientiously” Deadlines ”for the law to come into force in 2022.

On April 22nd, Graça Fonseca had already said at a press conference at the end of the Council of Ministers that the statute for cultural workers was “a complete statute” covering the areas of professional registration, work and contributory systems, but that there was “room for improvement” and that a monitoring committee would be created.

“Yes, we have every opening to change. Yes, a complex, difficult job has been done that requires different perspectives, wants and needs, but it is important that it gets done. There is interest, willingness, openness to change and adapt what is necessary, ”emphasized the Minister of Culture this Tuesday.

The statute for cultural workers has been in preparation since mid-2020 when the government announced the establishment of an inter-ministerial working group “to analyze, update and adapt the legal regulations of employment contracts for entertainment professionals and the respective security regime. Social”.

The working group also had contributions from several associations representing culture including the GDA Foundation, the Portuguese Association of Authors, the Union of Performing Workers, Audiovisuals and Musicians, Plateia, Performart, Speech and the Portuguese Association of Directors.

Graça Fonseca has promised several times to finalize the working group’s proposal by December 2020, but the date has been postponed.

Speaking at the parliamentary hearing today, the minister said: “The government said that it would have an initial basis for the statute by the end of 2020.”

Several cultural associations warned of the risk of early recognition of professional status without the debate on all of its components and of the risk of being able to exacerbate precariousness, mainly because it does not take into account temporary work in the EU sector.

It’s about the contributory regime and social support that the representative units of culture have more doubts about what is being defined.

At a parliamentary hearing in April, associations and unions warned of the inadequacy of some measures, such as the subsidy for cessation of activity.

They also expressed doubts about the proposal to convert stamps of approval into working days for access to subsidies, which would put the monthly net income estimate at € 1,097, when the government-commissioned survey of independent professionals in the arts and culture found that Around half of the employees in the industry have a monthly net income of less than 600 euros.

In her closing speech at the parliamentary hearing, in which she was repeatedly criticized by the opposition for the fact that many workers in this sector still do not receive extraordinary support and culture in the first version of the recovery and resilience plan, Graça Fonseca again defended that Statute for cultural workers.

After recalling that the executive had spent more than € 230 million on culture in response to the pandemic, as this was the only area of ​​governance that received double support with sectoral, exclusive and transversal programs, the minister called the widespread debate that preceded the drafting of the proposed statute and stating that, despite the social pressure, this was not the hastily drawn-up diploma: “This statute was made with everyone and belongs to everyone, for everyone.”