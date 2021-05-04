The government says the Setúbal Peninsula will have to leave the Lisbon metropolitan area to get more European support from Setubal

The government says the Setúbal Peninsula will have to leave the Lisbon metropolitan area to get more European support from Setubal

The creation of a NUT III (Nomenclature of Territorial Unit) for the Setúbal Peninsula in order to end discrimination against this region south of the Tagus in access to Community funds implies the reconfiguration of the Lisbon Metropolitan Area (AML). He informed the government through a message recently sent to the Setúbal Region Municipal Association (AMRS) by the Deputy Secretary of State for Regional and Regional Development.