The fear that we will create monsters | timeline

ANA,

I know I’ll piss you off, and yet I can’t resist. As soon as I finished writing this sentence, I started laughing because that is exactly what our children and teenagers have to go through their heads every time they provoke us. In the future, I also have the right to go backwards from time to time, and once here there is no going back.

In a nutshell: Grandparents complain that their children have been manipulated by grandchildren for fear of explosions. Probably because they have also been or are being manipulated by their own children and hate each other when they let them scare them. Notice that I am not burdening the child – they are using the powers they have, but I suspect that the guilt that comes with winning does not make up for the profit.

I will give the body to the balls and talk about my experience as a mother. I didn’t always react the same way to your tantrums. Not even with the same son over the years. I tended to give in much more to those who responded with an endless fight, emotional blackmail, or endless sulking. I fled to reprimand, demand, and ask for more (as I should) those who matched neither the first nor the second nor the third. Worse still, I’ve often preferred to do it myself just so as not to be upset (fooling myself by arguing it was a free choice). The cost of all of this was great: inside, I couldn’t completely erase my anger towards whoever was bullying me and to myself for being “weak” and afraid of creating a monster. Fortunately, over time we all learn to change registers. More or less.

But when grandparents observe this scenario, they are doubly irritated because they are taking the place of adults and children. When they see a grandson frighten their father or mother, all they have to do is hang him by their feet – to hurt a dear son / daughter at the same time – but at the same time they want to do the same to their parents. who go there in small feet. Wanted, full of fear, to detonate your child / grenade.

In all honesty, I think this game of strength is not good for either party. Not even for the brothers who become little lambs in order to gain market share.

I look forward to your opinion.

Dear mother,

From my point of view, it is a good thing that he did not treat his children’s tantrums equally. How well he knew when the war he had to buy was going to wear down the relationship, and intuitively realized that you are in the midst of tantrums not learning or learning doesn’t teach anything.

How lucky we were to have shown flexibility and yielded when we couldn’t give ourselves up as kids. What a privilege that has not confused equality with an equal solution for everyone, but may only help one. How good it was because it gave us the opportunity to learn (and I think you’ve seen it with your adult children), also to be flexible and to realize that sometimes some need more help than others. Because that’s why we felt that his love for us wasn’t conditioned to always be perfect or to do whatever the mother wanted or needed that minute.

But what a shame he did it with so much guilt that he didn’t see it all as a strength or a weakness. What a shame I felt I had failed and lived these moments in fear of a tragic future where each fit of anger determined how monsters and dysfunction we would be. Because apparently it was false prophecies that started with the assumption that children will go wild if we don’t force them, if we let them “win”.

That is, yes … traumatizing tantrums and breakdowns. When there are spasms of major tantrums in a row it becomes impossible not to want to avoid them and you could fall into a flight in front of you that is not good for anyone. But what is needed in these times is no longer inflexibility or guilt. What is needed is to change our lens and realize that the child needs help to solve a problem (which is not the behavior, it is just the consequence).

We have to give up this idea of ​​giving in and winning. It is necessary to join the same team and look for the cause in order to achieve a realistic and permanent solution that will eliminate the tantrum. And in the meantime (because things take time) we need to know our own limits and realize that our personal fulfillment cannot only come through children. And as far as we are able to do all of this, we will provide them with tools to solve the problems with fewer explosions.

Any more upset with me?

Kisses

In Birras de Mãe a grandmother / mother (and also a mother-in-law) and a mother / daughter write every day after four children separated by quarantine to talk about fears, irritations, perplexity, anger and misunderstandings, but also the feeling of complete community that – occasionally! – penetrates into them. Hoping that whoever reads them, mom or grandmother, will feel like they are talking about themselves. Facebook and Instagram.