The ECDC clears saliva PCR tests as an alternative to swabbing a coronavirus

The European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) believes that saliva RT-PCR tests can be an alternative to nasopharyngeal swab tests, but stresses that the latter should be the standard in the European Union.

“The evidence supports the conclusion that saliva can be used as an alternative specimen for RT-PCR testing when nasopharyngeal specimens cannot be obtained in the following scenarios: in symptomatic patients and in repeated screening of asymptomatic individuals,” it said ECDC.

It is about a report published this Tuesday by this European agency that contains considerations on the use of saliva as sample material for PCR tests on Covid-19, at a time when this type of analysis is being carried out in the European Union (EU ) is increasingly used) and the European Economic Area.

In Portugal, the General Directorate of Health (DGS) has already approved the use of this type of specimen with saliva as an alternative to the traditional nasopharyngeal swab with the benefit of convenience and easy collection. However, as with ECDC, diagnosis via the upper respiratory tract (nose) should be the standard.

“Nasopharyngeal specimens continue to be the gold standard for testing Covid-19 for use with RT-PCR and rapid diagnostic antigen tests,” said ECDC in the report released Tuesday.

According to the European Center, the comparative studies already carried out “indicate a similar or statistically insignificant lower overall sensitivity in connection with the use of saliva samples”.

This means that PCR tests with saliva “show a sensitivity similar to that of nasopharyngeal specimens for symptomatic patients, if the specimen is collected within the first five days of the onset of symptoms and the viral load is high”.

This type of screening for SARS-CoV-2, the new coronavirus that causes Covid-19 disease, is primarily aimed at children, frequently-tested professionals, chronic patients who undergo regular testing, and even people with trauma and Deviations in the nasal septum.

Another benefit is that “the collection of saliva samples is simple, non-invasive, more acceptable for repeated testing, and can be performed by non-health professionals or by those who are properly trained,” the ECDC lists .

Given this simple collection, the PCR saliva test makes it possible to improve the testing of the population in places such as schools, businesses, healthcare facilities, airports, and homes.

The European Agency points out, however, that “further clinical studies on the sensitivity of saliva as sample material for the analysis of RT-PCR in symptomatic and asymptomatic children and for the standardization of sampling methods are required”.

Regarding rapid antigen or antibody testing, “current knowledge is limited and does not support the use of saliva as an alternative sample material,” according to the ECDC.