The Common Front marks the public service strike for May 20th Public Function

The Common Front marks the public service strike for May 20th Public Function

The Common Front announced this Tuesday a public service strike for May 20 to defend the wage increase and the revocation of the evaluation system (SIADAP).

In a press conference held today, Joint Front coordinator Sebastião Santana said that “it was not a light-hearted decision” but the result of a long period of inadequate response to problems “.

In addition to a 24-hour strike, the day of the national struggle will also be marked by a concentration of workers in front of the Council of Ministers in Lisbon.

The strike notification does not cover the health sector due to the pandemic context, but there is hope that workers will be able to participate in action that day.