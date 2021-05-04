The collection that Julião Sarmento left Lisbon is his last work of art

In view of the disappearance of one of the most important Portuguese artists, the question arises: what is the status of the project of the Center for Contemporary Art in the Pavilhão Azul building on Avenida da Índia in Lisbon, where the Julião was to take place? Collection? Sarmento? The protocol signed four years ago between the City Council (CML) and the artist envisaged an intervention by the architect João Luís Carrilho da Graça, during which the curator and professor Sérgio Mah had to organize the exhibition of the works in the collection or inspired by the collection of Julião Sarmento.