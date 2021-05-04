The back and forth returns | timeline

PÚBLICO is not compatible with Internet Explorer 10 or lower. Please update your browser.

“The Spaniards have to bite with envy,” said one of the patriots, who are in abundance in the summer resorts, and sipped at the emperor.

More from Miguel Esteves Cardoso

Highlighted

Print output

May 4, 2021

See more

opinion

Receive notifications when we publish text by this author or on the topics of this article.

These are the authors and subjects that you have chosen to follow. You can turn notifications on or off.

×