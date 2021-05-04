Termite Control Services Market Globally Expected to Drive Growth through 2027

Fact.MR has adopted multi-disciplinary approach to shed light on the evolution of the Termite Control Services Market during the historical period. The study presents a deep-dive assessment of the current growth dynamics, major avenues in the estimation year of 2019, and key prospects over the forecast period. The insights and analytics on the Termite Control Services Market span several pages. These are covered in numerous sections, including, drivers and restraints, challenges and opportunities, regional segmentation and opportunity assessment, end-use/application prospects analysis, and competitive landscape assessment.

Fact.MR’s recent study foresees the termite control services market to continue on its sluggishness in 2018, with a revenue growth of just nearly US$ 165 Mn over 2017. An amalgamation of distinct aspects, ranging from shift toward contracted termite control services, and use of semiochemicals as an eco-friendly alternative to pesticides, is likely to underpin growth of the termite control services market.

The report opines that demand for contracted termite control services spiraled up rapidly in recent years, compared to the declined trajectory of preeminent ad-hoc services. Revenues from contracted termite control services will grow over 3X than those from ad-hoc through 2027. Rapid rise of contracted services is backed by the fact that key industries, including food & beverage, are required to hold pest control contracts owing to strict legislative requirements apropos of product hygiene.

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Continuation of Adequate Termite Control Measures Essential for Curtailing Structural Damage

Determination of potency or incidence of termite damage to residential and commercial structures is not yet accurate, however the construction industry, in co-operation with the governments, continues to recommend adequate control measures to reduce structural risk & costs apropos of termite damage. For example, the Building Code of Australia necessitates structural components of new buildings to be safe from termite damage. Considerable research & development activities are being taken into broader range of efficacious alternatives to hand-spraying of insecticides and pesticides, which in turn has resulted in development of cost-effective and innovative solutions such as pre-construction termite control and use of smart pest control techniques. Additionally, changes in termite preventative measures have led to collaborative efforts between local & state government authorities and building industry associations for addressing issues related to termite damage. Introduction and compliance to new standards and methods has resulted in a widening list of effective alternative options, thereby enabling real estate developers to advice clients in selecting among a range of options as per their investment suitability.

