Sports Medicine Market 2021: Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Growth Insights, SWOT Analysis by Top Key Vendors and Forecast to 2028

Sports medicine market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 5.9% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and is expected to reach USD 8,453.18 million by 2027. Rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries and growing influx of new products and treatment modalities are the major drivers which propelled the demand of the market in the forecast period.

The major players of the Vertical Lifts market are:

Smith & Nephew

Zimmer Biomet

Stryker, Breg, Inc

Medtronic

Bird & Cronin, Arthrex, Inc

Wright Medical Group N.V.

Arthrosurface (a subsidiary of Anika Therapeutics, Inc.)

Össur Corporate

Mueller Sports Medicine, Inc

CONMED Corporation

Surgalign

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc

DJO LLC (a subsidiary of Colfax Corporation)

Sports Medicine Market Segmentation:

By Products (Body Reconstruction Products, Body Support and Recovery Products)

By Application (Knee, HIP, Shoulder and Elbow, Foot and Ankle, Hand and Wrist, Back and Spine Injuries, Other Injuries)

By Procedure (Knee Arthroscopy Procedures, Hip Arthroscopy Procedures, Shoulder and Elbow Arthroscopy Procedures, Foot and Ankle Arthroscopy Procedures, Hand and Wrist Arthroscopy Procedures, Others)

Research Methodology:

The research study Sports Medicine market regarding size, growth, opportunities and competitive analysis has been prepared with the help of primary research, secondary research and panel review. The secondary research includes: industry publications, industry reports, trade magazines, and other publications from government and trade associations, among others. Further, the analysis done through various news articles and press releases published on reliable news journals required for every market enthusiast, policymaker, investor, and market player. The Sports Medicine Market is also aids in developing counter approaches for major challenges faced by the industry. A reliable report is structured with the vigilant efforts of innovative, enthusiastic, knowledgeable and experienced team of analysts, researchers, industry experts, and forecasters.

Global Sports Medicine Market Scope and Market Size

On the basis of product, the sports medicine market is segmented into body reconstruction products and body support and recovery products. In 2020, body reconstruction products segment is expected to dominate the sports medicine market due to increasing cases of sports injuries as sports athletes need to take care of their body parts during sport activities and maintains it for long run.

On the basis of application, the sports medicine market is segmented into knee, hip, shoulder and elbow, foot and ankle, hand and wrist, back and spine injuries and other injuries. In 2020, knee segment is expected to dominate the sports medicine market due to increasing knee fractures and ligament tears leading to growing knee applications in global sports medicine market worldwide.

On the basis of procedure, the sports medicine market is segmented into knee arthroscopy procedures, hip arthroscopy procedures, shoulder and elbow arthroscopy procedures, foot and ankle arthroscopy procedures, hand and wrist arthroscopy procedures and others. In 2020, knee arthroscopy procedures segment is expected to dominate the sports medicine market due to increasing knee disorders which helps boost the demand of knee arthroscopic procedures to treat knee injury in sports medicine worldwide.

Competitive Landscape and Sports Medicine Market Share Analysis

The major companies which are dealing in the global sports medicine market are Smith & Nephew, Zimmer Biomet, Stryker, Breg, Inc., Medtronic, Bird & Cronin, Arthrex, Inc., Wright Medical Group N.V., Arthrosurface (a subsidiary of Anika Therapeutics, Inc.), Össur Corporate, Mueller Sports Medicine, Inc., CONMED Corporation, Surgalign, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., DJO, LLC (a subsidiary of Colfax Corporation) among others. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

In September 2020, Smith & Nephew received product commercializing approval form National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) China to introduce REDAPT System for revision total hip arthroplasty (rTHA). This development helps the company to enhance its product category and generate adequate revenue for commercializing its products into the China market

In October 2017, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. announced that they have introduced an orthopedic platform to improve the clinical outcomes. This platform is specially designed to help the surgeons to drive improvements in orthopedic care This development helps the company to generate adequate revenue

Sports Medicine Market Country Level Analysis

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

