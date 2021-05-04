Service Robotics Market is expected to witness growth at 34.55% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 Service Robotics Market is segmented on the basis of type, environment, component and application

Service robots are the robots intended to assist humans and complete useful tasks, eliminating the industrial and manufacturing automation applications.

Factors such as the increasing acceptance for robots for the new applications offering high returns on the investment, the increasing utilization of IoT in the robots for cost-efficient analytical maintenance and the growing investment for research on the robots is expected to further boost the growth of the service robotics market.

The service robotics market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 34.55% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research report on service robotics market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth.

Major Market Competitors/Players

The major players covered in the service robotics market report are Parrot Drones SAS, GeckoSystems Intl. Corp., KUKA AG, DJI, OMRON Corporation, Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Lely, Honda Motor Co., Ltd., KONGSBERG, DeLaval Inc., iRobot India., Intuitive Surgical., ECA GROUP, Northrop Grumman, Aethon., Daifuku Co., Ltd., Cal-Comp Technology (Philippines), Inc., General Dynamics Mission Systems, Inc., Seegrid Corporation., Kollmorgen., Dematic, Knightscope, Inc., JBT, Smith & Nephew plc, Murata Machinery, Ltd., SSI SCHAEFER AGGrenzebach Group, Stryker Corporation, Bastian Solutions, Inc., Panasonic Corporation, YUJIN ROBOT CO., LTD., SAMSUNG, SoftBank Robotics, Robert Bosch GmbH, ECOVACS, among other domestic and global players.

Segmentation : Global Service Robotics Market

Based on the type, the service robotics market is segmented into professional, personal and domestic.

Based on the environment, the service robotics market is segmented into aerial, ground, marine. Aerial is further sub segmented into commercial drones and consumer drones. Ground is further sub segmented into automated guided vehicles (AGVs), cleaning robots, agricultural robots, surgical robots, entertainment and leisure robots, inspection robots, humanoid robots, powered exoskeletons, telepresence robots, and others. Marine is further sub segmented into remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), unmanned surface vehicles (USVs) and autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs).

Based on the component, the service robotics market is segmented into hardware, software. Hardware is further sub segmented into airframes, sensors, caneras, actuators, power supply, control systems, navigation systems, propulsion systems, and others.

Based on the application, the service robotics market is segmented into domestic, medical, field, defense, rescue, and security, entertainment, education, and personal, entertainment, public relations, inspection and maintenance, logistics, construction and demolition, marine. Domestic is further sub segmented into floor cleaning, lawn mowing, pool cleaning, and others. Medical is further sub segmented into surgery assistance, handicap assistance, and others.

Field is further sub segmented into harvest management, field farming, dairy and livestock management, and others. Defense, rescue, and security is further sub segmented into demining, fire and bomb fighting, border security and surveillance, and others.

Country Level Analysis

The Service Robotics market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Service Robotics market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of Service Robotics Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Service Robotics market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Service Robotics market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Service Robotics market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES

PART 18: APPENDIX

